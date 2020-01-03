Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH reduced its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 219,165 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,318 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $3,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 66.2% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,439,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,898,000 after acquiring an additional 573,445 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1,762.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 33,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 31,580 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 134,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 46,584 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 147,107 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 579,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,963,000 after purchasing an additional 72,776 shares during the last quarter. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HBAN shares. BidaskClub cut Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, November 18th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.14.

In other news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 17,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $261,095.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 684,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,309,458.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 14,055 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $200,002.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 474,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,752,106.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,108 shares of company stock valued at $1,352,544. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $14.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $15.63.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

