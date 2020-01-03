Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $253.17.

Several equities analysts have commented on HII shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $294.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

In other news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 1,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $384,170.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,888 shares in the company, valued at $6,947,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HII. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HII traded up $7.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $263.52. 39,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,865. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $252.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.44. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 12 month low of $187.13 and a 12 month high of $260.81.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The aerospace company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 38.18% and a net margin of 7.05%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 13.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This is a positive change from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.58%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.