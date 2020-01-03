Huobi Token Trading Up 0.8% Over Last Week (HT)

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. One Huobi Token token can now be bought for $2.81 or 0.00038624 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, LBank, DDEX and Gate.io. During the last week, Huobi Token has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. Huobi Token has a total market capitalization of $678.43 million and $142.00 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $423.04 or 0.05811176 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00030046 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002257 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00036015 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00023939 BTC.

About Huobi Token

Huobi Token (CRYPTO:HT) is a token. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 241,284,047 tokens. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro. Huobi Token’s official website is www.hbg.com. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal.

Huobi Token Token Trading

Huobi Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Bibox, Gate.io, LBank and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

