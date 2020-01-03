Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $215.57 Million

Analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) will announce sales of $215.57 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $214.80 million to $216.40 million. Huron Consulting Group posted sales of $228.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will report full-year sales of $859.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $859.28 million to $860.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $906.95 million, with estimates ranging from $905.90 million to $908.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Huron Consulting Group.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $219.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

HURN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huron Consulting Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

In related news, EVP Diane E. Ratekin sold 7,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $526,327.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,393,444.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Mccartney sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.12, for a total transaction of $66,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,181,494.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $449,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $358,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 2,794.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 268,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,447,000 after purchasing an additional 258,855 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 11,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HURN stock opened at $68.46 on Friday. Huron Consulting Group has a 52-week low of $44.78 and a 52-week high of $70.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.96 and a 200-day moving average of $60.97.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

