Hush Price Reaches $0.0405 on Exchanges (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded up 14.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One Hush coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0405 or 0.00000554 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Coinroom and Trade Satoshi. Over the last seven days, Hush has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. Hush has a market cap of $326,617.00 and approximately $451.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00388797 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00073541 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00111159 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000947 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00001318 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About Hush

Hush (HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 21st, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 8,070,068 coins. Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org. Hush’s official website is myhush.org. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hush

Hush can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinroom, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

