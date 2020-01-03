Hydro (HYDRO) Trading Up 11.9% This Week

Hydro (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One Hydro token can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx, BitMart, BitForex and Fatbtc. Hydro has a market capitalization of $8.28 million and approximately $735,834.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hydro has traded 11.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hydro alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00038730 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $434.47 or 0.05905829 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00030077 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002280 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00035888 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Hydro Token Profile

Hydro is a token. It launched on March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,783,834,956 tokens. Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hydro’s official message board is medium.com/@hydrogenapi. The official website for Hydro is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro. The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hydro

Hydro can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, BitMart, CoinEx, IDAX, DEx.top, BitForex, Upbit, IDEX, Bittrex and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

