Hydro Protocol (HOT) Trading 1.9% Lower This Week

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 3rd. In the last week, Hydro Protocol has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. Hydro Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.55 million and approximately $13,150.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hydro Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network, Bgogo, Ethfinex and DDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00038516 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.59 or 0.05860130 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00029918 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002351 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00035827 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Token Profile

Hydro Protocol (CRYPTO:HOT) is a token. It launched on January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io. The official website for Hydro Protocol is thehydrofoundation.com. Hydro Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/hydro-protocol.

Buying and Selling Hydro Protocol

Hydro Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, HADAX, OKEx, Bancor Network, Bgogo and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydro Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

