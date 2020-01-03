Hydro Protocol One Day Volume Reaches $8,762.00 (HOT)

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. One Hydro Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges including HADAX, OKEx, Bgogo and Ethfinex. Over the last week, Hydro Protocol has traded down 3% against the dollar. Hydro Protocol has a total market cap of $1.55 million and approximately $8,762.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00038441 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $425.98 or 0.05822589 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00030176 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002238 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00035999 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Profile

Hydro Protocol is a token. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. Hydro Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/hydro-protocol. The official website for Hydro Protocol is thehydrofoundation.com. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io.

Hydro Protocol Token Trading

Hydro Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, HADAX, OKEx, Ethfinex, Bgogo and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hydro Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

