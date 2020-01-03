HyperCash Market Capitalization Reaches $48.57 Million (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 3rd. Over the last week, HyperCash has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. HyperCash has a total market cap of $48.57 million and $11.87 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HyperCash coin can now be bought for $1.09 or 0.00014894 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM, Bit-Z, Bithumb and Allcoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013675 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00185376 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $102.59 or 0.01399218 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000607 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024676 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00121096 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About HyperCash

HyperCash’s total supply is 44,471,892 coins. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HyperCash is h.cash.

HyperCash Coin Trading

HyperCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bit-Z, Huobi, Allcoin, TOPBTC, Gate.io, OKEx, Binance, HitBTC, ZB.COM, Kucoin, EXX, Coinnest and Bithumb. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

