HyperQuant Market Capitalization Hits $45,057.00 (HQT)

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. HyperQuant has a total market cap of $45,057.00 and $250,904.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HyperQuant token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit, Kryptono and IDAX. In the last week, HyperQuant has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013628 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00186729 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.35 or 0.01350886 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000615 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00024687 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00121029 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HyperQuant Profile

HyperQuant’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,094,250 tokens. The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. HyperQuant’s official message board is medium.com/hyperquant. The official website for HyperQuant is hyperquant.net.

HyperQuant Token Trading

HyperQuant can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy, Kryptono and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperQuant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperQuant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

