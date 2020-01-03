HyperQuant Trading Down 11.9% Over Last 7 Days (HQT)

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Over the last week, HyperQuant has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. One HyperQuant token can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, IDAX, Kryptono and Bilaxy. HyperQuant has a market cap of $44,817.00 and approximately $249,826.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HyperQuant Profile

HyperQuant’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,094,250 tokens. HyperQuant’s official website is hyperquant.net. HyperQuant’s official message board is medium.com/hyperquant. HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

HyperQuant Token Trading

HyperQuant can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDAX, Kryptono and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperQuant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperQuant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

