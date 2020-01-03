I/O Coin Hits Market Capitalization of $1.46 Million (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. During the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One I/O Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0818 or 0.00001107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. I/O Coin has a total market cap of $1.46 million and $348.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00038398 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.38 or 0.00587698 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005086 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000213 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000058 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000440 BTC.

I/O Coin Coin Profile

I/O Coin (CRYPTO:IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 17,894,575 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io.

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

I/O Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

