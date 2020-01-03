i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $39.80 Million

Brokerages expect i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV) to report $39.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for i3 Verticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $39.34 million and the highest estimate coming in at $40.25 million. i3 Verticals posted sales of $29.57 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that i3 Verticals will report full year sales of $162.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $162.00 million to $162.12 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $172.92 million, with estimates ranging from $171.50 million to $174.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for i3 Verticals.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $40.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.20 million. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 14.31% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on IIIV. BTIG Research set a $31.00 price target on i3 Verticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America upgraded i3 Verticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

In other news, COO David Scott Meriwether sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $83,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 56.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IIIV. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the first quarter worth about $29,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the second quarter worth about $216,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 383.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 8,513 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 167.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 28,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 17,960 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 23.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 4,723 shares during the period. 48.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIIV opened at $29.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $803.18 million, a PE ratio of 75.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.48. i3 Verticals has a 12 month low of $18.65 and a 12 month high of $31.44.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support.

