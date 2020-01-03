ICON Trading 4.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ICX)

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One ICON coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00001524 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, IDEX, Hotbit and Gate.io. In the last seven days, ICON has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. ICON has a total market cap of $57.78 million and $4.75 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013598 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00185266 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $103.28 or 0.01399253 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000613 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00017450 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024551 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00121342 BTC.

ICON Coin Profile

ICX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 513,573,785 coins. The official website for ICON is www.icon.foundation. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ICON

ICON can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, DragonEX, Upbit, ABCC, Rfinex, HitBTC, Hotbit, CoinTiger, Huobi, Gate.io, IDEX, OKEx, Binance, Bithumb, COSS, Allbit and Bitbns. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

