iExec RLC (RLC) Market Capitalization Hits $32.45 Million

iExec RLC (CURRENCY:RLC) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 3rd. In the last week, iExec RLC has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar. One iExec RLC token can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00005521 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Gatecoin, Bittrex and Liqui. iExec RLC has a total market capitalization of $32.45 million and $585,001.00 worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

iExec RLC Token Profile

iExec RLC’s launch date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,070,793 tokens. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec. iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

iExec RLC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Binance, HitBTC, Gatecoin, Liqui, Bittrex, Upbit and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade iExec RLC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy iExec RLC using one of the exchanges listed above.

