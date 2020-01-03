IG Gold One Day Volume Reaches $5,783.00 (IGG)

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. One IG Gold token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, TRX Market, CoinExchange and LATOKEN. IG Gold has a total market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $5,783.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, IG Gold has traded up 15.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013772 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00186471 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $98.19 or 0.01348780 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00038624 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00024635 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00120853 BTC.

About IG Gold

IG Gold is a token. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2019. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,749,913,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 tokens. IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming. IG Gold’s official website is www.iggalaxy.com. IG Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@IGGalaxy.

Buying and Selling IG Gold

IG Gold can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, TRX Market, LATOKEN and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IG Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IG Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

