IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the four brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $32.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.36) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given IGM Biosciences an industry rank of 61 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IGMS shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on IGM Biosciences in a research note on Sunday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on IGM Biosciences in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on IGM Biosciences in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on IGM Biosciences in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ IGMS traded down $3.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.29. 119,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,231. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 38.62 and a quick ratio of 38.62. IGM Biosciences has a 52 week low of $16.10 and a 52 week high of $57.42.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($2.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($1.32). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IGM Biosciences will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IGM Biosciences news, Director M Kathleen Behrens bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.87 per share, with a total value of $497,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 62,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,375. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,504,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,806,000. 34.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of engineered Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody that completed preclinical trials for targeting CD20 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

