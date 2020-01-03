Ignis Price Hits $0.0217 on Top Exchanges (IGNIS)

Ignis (CURRENCY:IGNIS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. During the last week, Ignis has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. One Ignis token can now be bought for approximately $0.0217 or 0.00000296 BTC on exchanges including Coinbit, HitBTC, Indodax and STEX. Ignis has a market cap of $16.53 million and $1.55 million worth of Ignis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ignis Token Profile

Ignis was first traded on August 5th, 2017. Ignis’ total supply is 999,449,694 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,143,950 tokens. Ignis’ official Twitter account is @Jelurida. The official website for Ignis is www.ardorplatform.org/ignis%E2%80%94first-childchain. The Reddit community for Ignis is /r/Ignis.

Ignis Token Trading

Ignis can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Upbit, Indodax, STEX, Coinbit, Bittrex and Vebitcoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ignis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

