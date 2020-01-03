Ignition Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges (IC)

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded 22.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One Ignition coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001684 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, Ignition has traded 72.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ignition has a market cap of $153,646.00 and approximately $24.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ignition alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00057971 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00084832 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00001071 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00060680 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,314.12 or 1.00053241 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 110.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Ignition Profile

IC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 17th, 2017. Ignition’s total supply is 1,260,163 coins and its circulating supply is 1,246,990 coins. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ignition is www.ignitioncoin.org. The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ignition

Ignition can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ignition using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ignition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ignition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.