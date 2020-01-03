IHT Real Estate Protocol (IHT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7,563.00

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CURRENCY:IHT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. Over the last week, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and $7,563.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IHT Real Estate Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, CoinTiger, OEX and Allbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get IHT Real Estate Protocol alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00038587 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $429.76 or 0.05845053 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00029907 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002349 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00035666 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000295 BTC.

About IHT Real Estate Protocol

IHT Real Estate Protocol (IHT) is a token. Its launch date was December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 tokens and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 tokens. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin. The official website for IHT Real Estate Protocol is ihtcoin.com.

Buying and Selling IHT Real Estate Protocol

IHT Real Estate Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Upbit, Kucoin, LBank, HitBTC, CoinTiger, Bittrex, OEX, Cashierest, Gate.io, Allbit and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IHT Real Estate Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IHT Real Estate Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IHT Real Estate Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IHT Real Estate Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IHT Real Estate Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.