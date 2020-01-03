IHT Real Estate Protocol Trading 1.5% Higher Over Last Week (IHT)

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CURRENCY:IHT) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. In the last week, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. One IHT Real Estate Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Allbit, HitBTC, CoinTiger and Upbit. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $19,468.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00038545 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $426.29 or 0.05855954 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00030158 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002253 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00035984 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000294 BTC.

IHT Real Estate Protocol Token Profile

IHT Real Estate Protocol (IHT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 tokens and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 tokens. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin. The official website for IHT Real Estate Protocol is ihtcoin.com.

IHT Real Estate Protocol Token Trading

IHT Real Estate Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, Gate.io, HitBTC, Cashierest, DDEX, OEX, LBank, Kucoin, Upbit, CoinBene, Allbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IHT Real Estate Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IHT Real Estate Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IHT Real Estate Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

