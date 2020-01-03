ILCoin (ILC) Trading 3.2% Lower Over Last Week

ILCoin (CURRENCY:ILC) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. ILCoin has a market cap of $17.95 million and $134,912.00 worth of ILCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ILCoin has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ILCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0520 or 0.00000706 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, Crex24 and C-CEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

999 (999) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00038753 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 48.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00021668 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00001341 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003948 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000671 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

USDX (USDX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004053 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000161 BTC.

ILCoin Coin Profile

ILCoin (CRYPTO:ILC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 12th, 2016. ILCoin’s total supply is 1,299,138,907 coins and its circulating supply is 345,442,487 coins. ILCoin’s official website is ilcoincrypto.com. ILCoin’s official Twitter account is @RealILCoinDTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ILCoin

ILCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, FreiExchange, CoinExchange, Crex24, Graviex, IDAX and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ILCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ILCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ILCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

