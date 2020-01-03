ILCoin Trading 8.5% Lower Over Last Week (ILC)

ILCoin (CURRENCY:ILC) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One ILCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0505 or 0.00000689 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Graviex, Crex24 and CoinExchange. ILCoin has a market capitalization of $17.46 million and $137,771.00 worth of ILCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ILCoin has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

999 (999) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00039105 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00021647 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00001341 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003967 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000672 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

USDX (USDX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004100 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000162 BTC.

About ILCoin

ILCoin (CRYPTO:ILC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 12th, 2016. ILCoin’s total supply is 1,299,138,907 coins and its circulating supply is 345,442,487 coins. ILCoin’s official Twitter account is @RealILCoinDTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ILCoin is ilcoincrypto.com.

ILCoin Coin Trading

ILCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, FreiExchange, C-CEX, Trade Satoshi, Graviex, CoinExchange and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ILCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ILCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ILCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

