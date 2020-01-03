ImageCoin (IMG) Tops One Day Volume of $869,396.00

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 3rd. In the last week, ImageCoin has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar. ImageCoin has a total market cap of $1.65 million and approximately $869,396.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ImageCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001419 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Axe (AXE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004945 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 59.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000050 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Dollar International (DOLLAR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00007838 BTC.

ImageCoin Profile

ImageCoin (CRYPTO:IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 16,934,641 coins and its circulating supply is 15,934,643 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com.

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

ImageCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

