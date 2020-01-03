imbrex (REX) Trading 22.5% Lower This Week

imbrex (CURRENCY:REX) traded down 15.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. imbrex has a market cap of $96,290.00 and $140.00 worth of imbrex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One imbrex token can currently be purchased for $0.0111 or 0.00000151 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, imbrex has traded 22.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013693 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00187950 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $103.35 or 0.01405377 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024458 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00120289 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About imbrex

imbrex launched on September 26th, 2017. imbrex’s total supply is 24,015,497 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 tokens. The Reddit community for imbrex is /r/REXMLS. The official website for imbrex is imbrex.io. imbrex’s official Twitter account is @rexmls.

Buying and Selling imbrex

imbrex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as imbrex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire imbrex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase imbrex using one of the exchanges listed above.

