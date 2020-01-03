Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Price Target Lowered to $86.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $90.00 to $86.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on INCY. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Incyte from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. BidaskClub cut Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Incyte from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.48.

Get Incyte alerts:

Shares of INCY stock opened at $85.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.01. The stock has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 104.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.00 and a 200-day moving average of $83.44. Incyte has a one year low of $64.40 and a one year high of $96.79.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $551.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.73 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 19.21%. Incyte’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Incyte will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Incyte news, insider Paul Trower sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,327,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,318.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.61, for a total value of $229,025.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,041,100.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,436 shares of company stock valued at $11,391,310. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Incyte by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,210,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $442,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252,891 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Incyte by 3,415.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,212,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149,784 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,962,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,718,000 after buying an additional 1,121,310 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 217.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 477,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,481,000 after buying an additional 327,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,441,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,651,720,000 after buying an additional 306,066 shares during the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.