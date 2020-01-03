Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) PT Lowered to $65.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) had its target price decreased by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 24.39% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Incyte from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Incyte from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Guggenheim lowered Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.65.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $85.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 104.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.44. Incyte has a fifty-two week low of $64.40 and a fifty-two week high of $96.79.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $551.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.73 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Incyte will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.61, for a total transaction of $229,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,041,100.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Trower sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,327,425.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,923,318.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,436 shares of company stock worth $11,391,310. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EQIS Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. EQIS Capital Management now owns 32,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 8,530 shares in the last quarter. CT Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Incyte by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. CT Financial Advisors now owns 9,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $987,220 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Asset Management raised its position in shares of Incyte by 19.0% in the third quarter. Natixis Asset Management now owns 5,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Incyte by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management raised its position in shares of Incyte by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management now owns 14,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

