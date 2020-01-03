Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) PT Lowered to $74.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) had its price objective dropped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $85.00 to $74.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 13.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.17.

Shares of INCY stock opened at $85.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.44. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 104.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.97. Incyte has a 12 month low of $64.40 and a 12 month high of $96.79.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $551.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.73 million. Incyte had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Incyte will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Incyte news, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 10,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.16, for a total value of $890,076.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,610.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 41,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.87, for a total value of $3,456,953.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,921,964.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,436 shares of company stock worth $11,391,310 over the last ninety days. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in shares of Incyte by 49.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Incyte in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Incyte in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Incyte by 617.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Incyte in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

