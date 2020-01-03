Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) PT Lowered to $99.00

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $110.00 to $99.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on INCY. ValuEngine lowered Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Guggenheim lowered Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Incyte in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.65.

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $85.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.01. Incyte has a 52-week low of $64.40 and a 52-week high of $96.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.44.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.27. Incyte had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $551.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Incyte will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,112 shares in the company, valued at $3,528,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 16,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,599,325.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,473 shares in the company, valued at $9,354,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,436 shares of company stock valued at $11,391,310. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 0.7% during the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 7,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 18,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Capital Co lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 0.8% during the third quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 8,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

