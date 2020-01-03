Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cowen

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Cowen in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on INCY. ValuEngine lowered shares of Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim lowered shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Incyte from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Incyte currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.14.

INCY opened at $85.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.44. Incyte has a 1-year low of $64.40 and a 1-year high of $96.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.97.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $551.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.73 million. Incyte had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Incyte will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,528,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 16,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,599,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,354,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 131,436 shares of company stock worth $11,391,310. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Incyte by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 49.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 1.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 2.7% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 6.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

