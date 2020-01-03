Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Jaffray Companies

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $95.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ target price suggests a potential upside of 10.50% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Incyte in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Incyte from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.14.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $85.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 104.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.44. Incyte has a 12-month low of $64.40 and a 12-month high of $96.79.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $551.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.73 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Incyte will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 16,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,599,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,354,935. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,528,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,436 shares of company stock valued at $11,391,310 in the last 90 days. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Incyte in the 3rd quarter worth $807,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Incyte by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Incyte by 270.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 275,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,477,000 after acquiring an additional 201,321 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in Incyte by 119.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 183,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,626,000 after acquiring an additional 99,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Incyte by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 71,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,333,000 after purchasing an additional 24,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

