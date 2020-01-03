indaHash (IDH) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $283.00

indaHash (CURRENCY:IDH) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One indaHash token can currently be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Cryptopia, IDEX and Tidex. Over the last seven days, indaHash has traded down 13% against the US dollar. indaHash has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $283.00 worth of indaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013635 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00185783 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.49 or 0.01406740 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000615 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00024768 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00121723 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

indaHash Token Profile

indaHash’s genesis date was December 18th, 2017. indaHash’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 399,936,259 tokens. indaHash’s official Twitter account is @indahash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for indaHash is indahash.com. indaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@indahash. The Reddit community for indaHash is /r/indaHash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling indaHash

indaHash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Tidex, Exrates, HitBTC, IDEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as indaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade indaHash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase indaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

