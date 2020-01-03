InflationCoin Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (IFLT)

InflationCoin (CURRENCY:IFLT) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. In the last week, InflationCoin has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. InflationCoin has a total market capitalization of $32,919.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of InflationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One InflationCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, BiteBTC and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00038398 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.38 or 0.00587698 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005086 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000213 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000058 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00001107 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About InflationCoin

InflationCoin (CRYPTO:IFLT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2016. InflationCoin’s total supply is 44,790,092,020 coins. InflationCoin’s official Twitter account is @inflationcoin. The Reddit community for InflationCoin is /r/inflationcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for InflationCoin is inflationcoin.org.

Buying and Selling InflationCoin

InflationCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InflationCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade InflationCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy InflationCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

