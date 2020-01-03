Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Receiving Extremely Favorable News Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Media stories about Infosys (NYSE:INFY) have been trending extremely positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Infosys earned a media sentiment score of 4.17 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of INFY stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.33. 5,913,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,995,806. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.66. Infosys has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $12.08. The company has a market cap of $43.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.43.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 25.70% and a net margin of 17.74%. Equities research analysts expect that Infosys will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird set a $10.00 price objective on Infosys and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Infosys in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Infosys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.09.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

