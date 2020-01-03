Ingredion (INGR) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Ingredion (NYSE: INGR):

1/2/2020 – Ingredion had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $97.00 to $115.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/1/2020 – Ingredion was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ingredion Incorporated is an ingredients solutions provider specializing in nature-based sweeteners, starches and nutrition ingredients. The Company serves diverse sectors in food, beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and other industries. Its sweetener products include dextrose, glucose, polyols, HFCS and Maltodextrin. The Company’s nutrition solutions include prebiotic fibers, resistant starch, soluble fibers and Inulin fibers. Its starch-based products include both industrial and food-grade starches. Ingredion Incorporated, formerly known as Corn Products International, Inc., is headquartered in Chicago. “

12/27/2019 – Ingredion was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

NYSE INGR opened at $92.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.46 and a 200-day moving average of $81.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.80. Ingredion Inc has a 52 week low of $73.00 and a 52 week high of $99.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.09. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ingredion Inc will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 36.42%.

In other Ingredion news, SVP Elizabeth Adefioye sold 2,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total value of $248,192.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INGR. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Ingredion by 55.6% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 54,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after acquiring an additional 19,611 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Ingredion by 31.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 301,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,860,000 after acquiring an additional 72,447 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Ingredion by 23.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 242,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,945,000 after acquiring an additional 45,736 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Ingredion by 38.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 123,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,187,000 after acquiring an additional 34,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ingredion during the second quarter worth about $263,000. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

