Ink Protocol (XNK) Price Tops $0.0006

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 3rd. One Ink Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX, Bibox and CoinBene. During the last seven days, Ink Protocol has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ink Protocol has a market cap of $212,326.00 and $45,762.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013772 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00186471 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.19 or 0.01348780 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000609 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00024635 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00120853 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ink Protocol Token Profile

Ink Protocol was first traded on November 15th, 2017. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 357,043,404 tokens. Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound. Ink Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation. The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ink Protocol is paywithink.com.

Ink Protocol Token Trading

Ink Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, COSS, Bancor Network, IDEX and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ink Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

