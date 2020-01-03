Innova Price Up 28.8% Over Last 7 Days (INN)

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One Innova coin can now be purchased for about $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Innova has a total market cap of $46,808.00 and $3.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Innova has traded 28.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000136 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 146.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000328 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

About Innova

Innova (INN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Innova’s total supply is 5,799,718 coins and its circulating supply is 5,049,718 coins. The official website for Innova is innovacoin.info. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin.

Innova Coin Trading

Innova can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Innova should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Innova using one of the exchanges listed above.

