INO COIN (INO) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2,933.00

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One INO COIN token can currently be bought for about $1.34 or 0.00018364 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates and Token Store. INO COIN has a market cap of $241.44 million and approximately $2,933.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, INO COIN has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013700 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00186146 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.56 or 0.01404212 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000613 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00024543 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00120860 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

INO COIN Token Profile

INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 tokens. INO COIN’s official website is inocoin.eu. The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling INO COIN

INO COIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade INO COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy INO COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

