InsaneCoin (INSN) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $138.00

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. During the last seven days, InsaneCoin has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. One InsaneCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. InsaneCoin has a market capitalization of $40,519.00 and $138.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00040264 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.35 or 0.00589475 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005145 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 265.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001598 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000058 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00001036 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

InsaneCoin Profile

InsaneCoin (INSN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 24,101,275 coins. InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. InsaneCoin’s official website is insane.network.

Buying and Selling InsaneCoin

InsaneCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InsaneCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy InsaneCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

