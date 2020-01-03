Insider Buying: Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC) Director Acquires 4,233 Shares of Stock

Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC) Director Joseph V. Stone, Jr. bought 4,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.83 per share, for a total transaction of $147,435.39.

NASDAQ:TCFC traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.83. 9,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,892. Community Financial Cor has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $36.23. The company has a market capitalization of $198.64 million, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.01.

Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06). Community Financial Corp(Maryland) had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.32%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 20th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCFC. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Financial Corp(Maryland) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 65.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 10.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 47.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 8.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. 31.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Community Financial Corp(Maryland)

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include savings, money market, demand deposit, IRA, SEP, and time deposit accounts. The company also provides loan products, such as commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

