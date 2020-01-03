Insider Buying: e-Therapeutics plc (LON:ETX) Insider Purchases 177,404 Shares of Stock

e-Therapeutics plc (LON:ETX) insider Trevor Mervyn Jones bought 177,404 shares of e-Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £5,322.12 ($7,000.95).

LON:ETX opened at GBX 3.18 ($0.04) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2.92. e-Therapeutics plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 6.38 ($0.08). The company has a market cap of $8.55 million and a PE ratio of -2.65.

About e-Therapeutics

e-Therapeutics plc engages in the discovery of drugs through its proprietary network-driven drug discovery platform in the United Kingdom. It is developing two NDD-derived immuno-oncology programs, including tryptophan catabolism and immune checkpoint modulation. The company, through its subsidiary, Searchbolt Limited, develops search engine technology.

