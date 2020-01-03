Insider Buying: Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Major Shareholder Buys 351,906 Shares of Stock

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) major shareholder Group Ag Ubs acquired 351,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.55 per share, for a total transaction of $4,768,326.30. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Group Ag Ubs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 30th, Group Ag Ubs bought 26,065 shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.57 per share, for a total transaction of $353,702.05.

Shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.55. The stock had a trading volume of 711,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,100. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.05. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 12 month low of $12.66 and a 12 month high of $13.63.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0543 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This represents a yield of 6.9%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 17.9% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 41.3% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 4,184 shares during the period. Finally, Community Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 18.5% during the second quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period.

About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

