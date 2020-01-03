Insider Buying: Fitzroy River Corp Ltd (ASX:FZR) Insider Buys 120,000 Shares of Stock

Fitzroy River Corp Ltd (ASX:FZR) insider Malcolm McComas purchased 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.19 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of A$22,800.00 ($16,170.21).

Fitzroy River Corp Ltd has a fifty-two week low of A$0.15 ($0.11) and a fifty-two week high of A$0.22 ($0.16). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is A$0.19. The stock has a market cap of $16.56 million and a P/E ratio of -23.75.

Fitzroy River Corporation Limited operates as an oil and gas investment holding company in Western Australia and the Gulf of Mexico. The company focuses on non-operational assets, such as royalties, free carried interests, and equity investments. It holds royalty interests in various permits in the onshore Canning Superbasin, Western Australia.

