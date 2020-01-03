Insider Buying: Global Value Fund Ltd (ASX:GVF) Insider Acquires 81,413 Shares of Stock

Global Value Fund Ltd (ASX:GVF) insider Christopher (Chris) Cuffe purchased 81,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.11 ($0.78) per share, for a total transaction of A$89,961.37 ($63,802.39).

GVF stock remained flat at $A$1.12 ($0.79) during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,702 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of A$1.08 and a 200 day moving average of A$1.03. Global Value Fund Ltd has a 52 week low of A$0.93 ($0.66) and a 52 week high of A$1.11 ($0.79).

About Global Value Fund

Global Value Fund Limited is an open ended equity mutual fund launched Mirabella Financial Services LLP. The fund is managed by Metage Capital Limited. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also invests in the closed ended funds. It invests in the value stocks of companies.

