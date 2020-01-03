Insider Buying: LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL) Insider Buys 57 Shares of Stock

LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL) insider Ian Crabb purchased 57 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 264 ($3.47) per share, for a total transaction of £150.48 ($197.95).

Ian Crabb also recently made the following trade(s):

Get LSL Property Services alerts:

On Friday, November 1st, Ian Crabb purchased 62 shares of LSL Property Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 244 ($3.21) per share, for a total transaction of £151.28 ($199.00).

Shares of LSL traded down GBX 10 ($0.13) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 260 ($3.42). 27,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,908. LSL Property Services plc has a 52 week low of GBX 185 ($2.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 294 ($3.87). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 254.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 225.38. The firm has a market cap of $271.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.45.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LSL Property Services in a research note on Monday, December 2nd.

LSL Property Services Company Profile

LSL Property Services plc provides residential property services for lenders, buyers and sellers of residential properties, tenants, and landlords in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Estate Agency and Related Services, and Surveying and Valuation Services. The Estate Agency and Related Services segment is involved in the sale and letting of residential properties; operation of a network of high street branches; provision of repossession asset management services; and arrangement of mortgages for various lenders, as well as offers pure protection and general insurance policies for a panel of insurance companies through the estate agency branches.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for LSL Property Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSL Property Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.