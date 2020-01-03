Insider Buying: National Security Group Inc (NASDAQ:NSEC) Major Shareholder Buys 2,182 Shares of Stock

National Security Group Inc (NASDAQ:NSEC) major shareholder Andrew J. Abernathey acquired 2,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $32,708.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

National Security Group stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.98. The stock had a trading volume of 320 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,710. National Security Group Inc has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $15.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.73 million and a PE ratio of 31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.29.

Get National Security Group alerts:

National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. National Security Group had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $16.23 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in National Security Group stock. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in National Security Group Inc (NASDAQ:NSEC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000. RFG Advisory LLC owned about 0.61% of National Security Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine cut National Security Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd.

National Security Group Company Profile

The National Security Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment primarily underwrites home insurance coverage with primary lines of business consisting of dwelling fire and extended coverage, mobile homeowners, and other liability insurance services in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia, as well as operates on a surplus lines basis in the state of Louisiana.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for National Security Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Security Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.