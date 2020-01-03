Insider Buying: Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) CEO Buys 4,300,000 Shares of Stock

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) CEO Patrick Walsh bought 4,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $6,450,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,131,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,696,975.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Friday, December 13th, Patrick Walsh bought 21,508 shares of Town Sports International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.76 per share, with a total value of $37,854.08.

Shares of CLUB stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.78. 29,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,082. Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $6.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.79.

Town Sports International (NASDAQ:CLUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $115.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.61 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Town Sports International by 3,383.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 19,791 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Town Sports International during the second quarter worth about $154,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Town Sports International during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Town Sports International during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Town Sports International by 6,018.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 266,183 shares during the last quarter. 61.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CLUB shares. ValuEngine upgraded Town Sports International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Town Sports International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Town Sports International Company Profile

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates fitness clubs in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The company's clubs offer special purpose rooms for group fitness classes; and other exercise programs, as well as accommodate cardiovascular and strength-training equipment.

