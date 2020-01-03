Insider Selling: Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) CFO Sells 5,579 Shares of Stock

Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 5,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $292,897.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of XLRN stock traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.95. 261,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,250. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.06 and its 200-day moving average is $44.30. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.67 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 14.02, a quick ratio of 14.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Acceleron Pharma Inc has a fifty-two week low of $37.01 and a fifty-two week high of $54.00.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 30.79% and a negative net margin of 353.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Acceleron Pharma Inc will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the second quarter worth $89,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 4,163.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 1,947.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $190,000. 89.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on XLRN shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $71.00 target price on Acceleron Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine lowered Acceleron Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Leerink Swann dropped coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. BidaskClub raised Acceleron Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.58.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

