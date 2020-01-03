Insider Selling: Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) Insider Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) insider Daniel C. Md Adelman sold 20,000 shares of Aimmune Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Daniel C. Md Adelman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 9th, Daniel C. Md Adelman sold 20,000 shares of Aimmune Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $600,800.00.

Shares of AIMT traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,040,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,390. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $16.95 and a one year high of $35.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.05.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.89) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Aimmune Therapeutics Inc will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Aimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised Aimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $60.00 target price on Aimmune Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Aimmune Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $31.59 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIMT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 336.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. 82.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aimmune Therapeutics

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

