Insider Selling: Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) Insider Sells 1,308 Shares of Stock

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) insider Tricia Borga Suvari sold 1,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total value of $104,352.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,003.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Tricia Borga Suvari also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, December 2nd, Tricia Borga Suvari sold 3,434 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total value of $229,185.16.

On Friday, November 1st, Tricia Borga Suvari sold 3,327 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total value of $161,193.15.

Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 581,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,150. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $40.25 and a twelve month high of $82.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.61 and a 200-day moving average of $56.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.05 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 14.95 and a current ratio of 14.95.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.04). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.83) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBT. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 5,775,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,803,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,366,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,258,000 after acquiring an additional 485,866 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,482,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,792,000 after acquiring an additional 205,785 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,176,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,707,000 after acquiring an additional 572,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,271,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,069,000 after acquiring an additional 392,104 shares in the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GBT shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered Global Blood Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Nomura boosted their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.94.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.